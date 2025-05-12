LGP Qua Shot & Killed In Philadelphia: What We Know So Far

The City of Brotherly Love lost one of its brightest stars on Mother’s Day after Qidere Johnson, known professionally as LGP Qua, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. The 30-year-old rapper was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital shortly after the incident, which took place in the Juniata Park neighborhood. The tragedy of the incident marked the loss of a community advocate who took stances against gun violence through his socially conscious lyrics. Police have yet to identify a suspect.

The Incident

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of M and East Luzerne streets. Two masked men armed with guns reportedly ambushed Johnson and a friend. The assailants attempted to rob Johnson, targeting the gold chains he was wearing. During the confrontation, Johnson was shot once in the chest. His friend transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

Investigation & Public Response

this kid rapped about gun violence and positivity, but this city is such a cancer, with such little respect for life, that somebody still took him out. It’s certain people that the hood is supposed to protect, but there’s no code anymore. Qua was one person I knew… pic.twitter.com/fGKDbsYxFp — Pack Pistol Pazzy (سيف الله) (@vinnie_paz) May 12, 2025

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating the case and has not released descriptions of the suspects. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The news of Johnson's death has elicited an outpouring of grief and tributes from the community and fellow artists. Rapper Meek Mill shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating, "Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother's Day is a Philly type of thing smfh," and called for efforts to remove guns from the streets.

Rapper Vinnie Paz also shared his condolences on X. “This kid rapped about gun violence and positivity, but this city is such a cancer, with such little respect for life, that somebody still took him out. It’s certain people that the hood is supposed to protect, but there’s no code anymore. Qua was one person I knew wouldn’t get touched, but I gave this city far too much credit. killed at a cookout on Mother’s Day. he was 24 years old.”

LGP Qua's Legacy

Born and raised in North Philadelphia, LGP Qua gained recognition for his powerful freestyles that spoke to the realities of his environment, specifically, the issues of gun violence, poverity, and systemic injustices that plague his community. It’s best exemplified in one of his first viral freestyles in 2017 where he highlighted the challenges faced by the youth of Philadelphia. This ended up garnering over a million views on Instagram. That momentum continued in the following year when he connected with will.i.am for his single, “INSOMNIAC (woke)” and later locked in with French Montana for the single, “Straight For The Bag.”

His words landed with impact in his community. Community activist Ameer Barber described Johnson as the “younger version of me” and expressed praise for his artistry. “When everyone wanted to talk about killing everybody, he wanted to talk about the effects,” he said. “What the youth is going through in Philadelphia, he was painting that picture — the pain they felt, of not having a father around, the drugs out here in the street, the school system.“

