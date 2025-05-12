Meek Mill Mourns The Tragic Loss Of Philly Rapper LGP QUA Due To Mother's Day Shooting

Meek Mill shared one of LGP QUA's freestyles online, which are beloved for their earnest street portrayals and social justice advocacy.

Meek Mill may often get into some viral Internet antics here and there, but above all, he is committed to his community and to his city. He led many tributes from Philadelphia pouring in for local rapper LGP QUA, who tragically passed away on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 11).

QUA lost his life in an afternoon shooting in Philly's Juniata Park, per AllHipHop and ABC 6 Action News. The 30-year-old MC, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, receive many social media tributes from within Philly and beyond, celebrating his contributions to the local rap scene and praising his more benevolent efforts.

Nevertheless, a spokesperson for "The Voice of the Youth" reportedly confirmed his death amid these mournful messages. He gained a large audience thanks to his social justice advocacy and inner-city earnestness in his freestyles and other musical material.

Meek Mill paid his respects and reposted one of LGP QUA's many online freestyles on Instagram. Specifically, it was a reimagining of Meek's Fridayy collab, the emotionally potent "Proud Of Me."

"Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother’s Day is a Philly type of thing smfh," the Philly rap icon posted on his Instagram Story. "s**t will make you different !!!!!!! Prayers to you family & let’s collect some of them guns s**t sad out there!!"

LGP QUA Death

In addition, many other rappers paid tribute to LGP QUA and his music following his passing. Given other hardships for Meek Mill, this is an opportunity for him and many others to show solidarity and strive for more peaceful days ahead.

"This is so heartbreaking. i’m praying for Philly and praying for this young brother’s family. We gotta do better," Dee-1 reportedly expressed on QUA's IG page.

"S**t wack man rest up King," Swizz Beatz added. "I am so hurt behind this, Wow, I can’t believe it, on Mother’s Day too, imagine what his mother is going through,,, so bad!" Kid Capri wrote.

Police haven't reportedly announced any arrests or other updates in this case. Meek Mill has also recently paid tribute to other tragically fallen rappers. The loss of Young Scooter sent shockwaves through hip-hop. Hopefully no more sudden tragedies follow in 2025.
RIP LGP QUA.

