Two Suspects Arrested In LGP Qua Murder Case While Another Suspect Remains At Large

Police officials accused three men of murdering Philadelphia rapper LGP Qua after trying to rob him on Mother's Day.

The tragic death of Philadelphia rapper LGP Qua continues to wound hip-hop, even after his memorial service and multiple arrests in his case. According to AllHipHop, authorities in the city arrested two 19-year-olds whom they accused of committing the murder.

Suspects Joshua Thomas-Coleman and Abdul Boyd are currently behind bars in alleged connection to the Mother's Day (May 11) botched robbery this year. They face murder charges, according to Philly police's announcement. Investigators allege both men and a third suspect tried to rob Qua (real name Qidere Johnson) of his jewelry near M and East Luzerne Streets right before 5PM local time. The ensuing gunfire took the MC's life.

Authorities continue to search for the third suspect at press time, whom they believe is 21-year-old Amir Earley. They consider him armed and dangerous, and they offered $20K for information that would result in an arrest and conviction.

Per surveillance footage of the LGP Qua shooting, all three suspects wore masks and carried firearms. One of the suspects drove the trio away in a vehicle after shooting the lyricist, according to police.

LGP Qua Funeral

LGP Qua's memorial service laid him to rest on Saturday (May 24) with almost 500 family members, friends, loved ones, admirers, and more paying tribute.

"Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother’s Day is a Philly type of thing smfh," Meek Mill expressed on his Instagram Story following the tragic robbery shooting. "s**t will make you different !!!!!!! Prayers to you family & let’s collect some of them guns s**t sad out there!!"

"This is so heartbreaking. i’m praying for Philly and praying for this young brother’s family. We gotta do better," Dee-1 reportedly added. "S**t wack man rest up King," Swizz Beatz shared on social media. "I am so hurt behind this, Wow, I can’t believe it, on Mother’s Day too, imagine what his mother is going through,,, so bad!" Kid Capri lamented.

We will see if Philadelphia authorities find this third murder suspect sooner rather than later. Both incarcerated suspects will presumably face trial eventually, but we must wait for details. Hopefully fewer tragedies affect the hip-hop world for the rest of 2025.

