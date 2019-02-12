armed robbery
- MusicJ Money Shot And Robbed In Korean Prince's Rolls-RoyceThe Atlanta rapper was hospitalized in critical condition and lost some of his jewelry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsOJ Simpson Is A Free Man After Parole Gets Dropped EarlyOJ Simpson has been on parole since 2017.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPooh Shiesty Asks Judge To Throw Out Evidence From When He Was 11 & 14 In Armed Robbery CaseThe 21-year-old is asking a judge not to consider evidence from when he was 11 years old. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Takes His First Steps Since Florida Shooting: WatchThe rapper took his first steps in the hospital after being shot in South Florida during an attempted armed robbery. By Madusa S.
- FoodRoscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Robbed At Gunpoint By Anti-Masker For Food But No CashA maskless man robbed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at gunpoint after initially being kicked out for not wearing a mask.By Azure Johnson
- SportsGiants' Deandre Baker Turns Himself In Amid Armed Robbery AllegationsDeandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have been accused of an armed robbery at a cookout.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSafaree Samuels's Robbery Suspect Takes Plea DealHe avoided a lengthy sentence.By Erika Marie
- AnticsYK Osiris Reveals He Was Once Arrested For Armed RobberyYK Osiris was one a troubled teenager before he became a successful singer.By Kevin Goddard
- GossipMichael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard Convicted For Armed Robbery: ReportJavon Beard was convicted for an armed robbery in Nevada. By Aron A.
- RandomBar Patron Left Completely Unfazed During Armed RobberyThe man was left completely unfazed. By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentLAPD Gives Update On Adam22 Armed Robbery AttemptAdam22's would-be robber was packing a fake weapon. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyIcebox Jewelry Store Owner Held Hostage In Home While Store Was RobbedMigos, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and others have shopped at Icebox jewelry.By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid & Usher Involved In Studio Armed Robbery: ReportThe suspects reportedly made off with a ton of cash and jewelry. By Kevin Goddard