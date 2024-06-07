Bun B Armed Robbery Perp Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison

The robbery took place all the way back in 2019.

Back in 2019, rapper Bun B and his wife were the victims of an armed robbery. As they detail the story, a man forced himself into their home at gunpoint. He was attempting to steal one of their cars. B was upstairs at the time and engaged in a shootout with the assailant on the first floor, which resulted in the intruder being injured. He was later found at a hospital and arrested. His resulting legal process has lasted a full 5 years but finally reached a conclusion when he was sentenced earlier today.

According to ABC 13 in Houston, he was handed down a 40 year sentence. The man responsible, Demonte Jackson, was only 20 at the time of the robbery. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime using exhibiting a deadly weapon that resulted in the massive 4 decade sentence. During the sentencing Bun B gave testimony for the first time, telling his side of the story. He detailed the full story of what happened and how its affected them since. In particular, he reinforced the lasting trauma that the incident caused both he and his wife.

