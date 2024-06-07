Bun B Armed Robbery Perp Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison

The Sesh Music Festival &amp; Immersive Atlanta Experience
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Bun B attends The Sesh Music Festival &amp; Immersive Atlanta Experience on April 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The robbery took place all the way back in 2019.

Back in 2019, rapper Bun B and his wife were the victims of an armed robbery. As they detail the story, a man forced himself into their home at gunpoint. He was attempting to steal one of their cars. B was upstairs at the time and engaged in a shootout with the assailant on the first floor, which resulted in the intruder being injured. He was later found at a hospital and arrested. His resulting legal process has lasted a full 5 years but finally reached a conclusion when he was sentenced earlier today.

According to ABC 13 in Houston, he was handed down a 40 year sentence. The man responsible, Demonte Jackson, was only 20 at the time of the robbery. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime using exhibiting a deadly weapon that resulted in the massive 4 decade sentence. During the sentencing Bun B gave testimony for the first time, telling his side of the story. He detailed the full story of what happened and how its affected them since. In particular, he reinforced the lasting trauma that the incident caused both he and his wife.

Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Bun B Robbery Gets 40 Years

Back in April, Bun B dropped his feature-packed new album YOKOZONA TRILL. The album sports appearances from Lil Yukichi, Lil Keke, Jessica Forest, DJ GO, OVER KILL, Le$, Bohemia Lynch, Koshy, Jay Worthy, Jack Freeman, DJ Deequite, DJ RYOW, Space Dust Club, Cz Tiger, and TRIGGABEATZ across just 8 tracks. B's last studio album Return Of The Trill dropped back in 2018.

What do you think of the man who robbed Bun B and his wife at gunpoint being sentenced to 40 years in prison? What do you think of the harrowing tale of experiencing the robbery that the rapper told in court? Let us know in the comment section below.

