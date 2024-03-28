Bun B's Trill Burgers Faces New $1M Lawsuit Over Allegedly Stolen Recipe

Two of the restaurant's original co-founders claim they invented the "OG Trill Burger."

Bun B continues to reap the rewards of one of his most successful endeavors yet, a Houston hotspot called Trill Burgers. The restaurant is known for serving up some of the best smashburgers the city has to offer. According to two of its original co-founders, however, there's more to Trill Burgers' success than what meets the eye.

Brother and sister Patsy and Benson Vivares claim they were the real minds behind the restaurant's famous burger recipe. Allegedly, they had been looking to expand the menu of their food truck Sticky’s Chicken to include new items in 2021. This is when they say they partnered with Andy Nguyen, another co-founder of Trill Burgers, to develop an original recipe for their signature smashburger. Allegedly, it was later trademarked as the “Trill Burger.” 

Patsy & Benson Vivares Claim They Invented "OG Trill Burger"

Bun B interviewed by the media during the soft opening of Trill Burgers on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

“[The Vivareses] spent a lot of time and energy developing the recipe,” their lawyer Saad Aziz claims. “They are the ones who kind of came up with the specifics of the smashburger … Now called the OG Trill Burger.” The duo later teamed up with Bun B, who they say was supposed to help promote their new menu item. Eventually, he acted as the "face" of the iconic Trill Burger at pop-ups and beyond. They used earnings from the pop-ups to pay off debts at Sticky’s Chicken, which was suffering due to their focus on their new Trill Burgers endeavor.

The Vivareses insist all partners were aware that Trill Burgers’ earnings would be used to pay off their debts. They were later sued and accused of stealing $45K, however, after Bun B opened a permanent Trill Burgers location without them. What do you think of Bun B's Trill Burgers being sued over an allegedly stolen recipe? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

