JasonMartin & DJ Quik Deliver Fire Posse Cut "SINCE I WAS A LIL" With Jay Worthy, Curren$y, & Bun B

BYZachary Horvath130 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JasonMartin since i was a lilJasonMartin since i was a lil
JasonMartin claims he is going to bring back a missing feeling from California with this upcoming album.

JasonMartin -- who used to be referred to as Problem -- is back with a highly anticipated single for an equally awaited project. The Compton, California rapper is not alone on this cut either. Legendary producer DJ Quik, along with Jay Worthy, Curren$y, and Bun B are also in on the fun. This latest song from JasonMartin is called "SINCE I WAS A LIL" and it is the second offering from CHUPACABRA. That is the alleged title of what will be a collaborative effort between the Jason and DJ Quik.

The veteran West Coast MC announced that this tape would be coming a few weeks ago on his Instagram in a lengthy monologue format. He explains that this is going to be one for the books and a project that fill a void that has been open for some time, Jason feels. "This moment will be the legendary. The album we crafted together, with the help of @jayworthy142 , will restore the feeling that's been missing from California music as a whole."

Read More: Larry June Floats On New Single "Dreams"

Listen To "SINCE I WAS A LIL" By JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Curren$y, Bun B, & Jay Worthy

Jason continues, "Everything from the production to the features were created in 30 days. This isn't about art. This isn't about numbers. This is about two Compton powerhouses joining forces one more time to give the city some fire ass music!!". The duo already released one cut from CHUPACABRA already just about a week ago called "GURBS & YOUNGS" with Jay Worthy and Larry June.

What are your thoughts on "SINCE I WAS A LIL" by JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Bun B, Jay Worthy, and Curren$y? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new project in the works? Who had the better performance on the track and why? Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Jay Worthy, Curren$y, and Bun B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Raveena & JPEGMAFIA Deliver A Cute Late Summer Night Love Song "Junebug"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
JasonMartin-I-Owe-Myself-ArtworkSongsJasonMartin (FKA Problem) Unveils New Project "I Owe Myself"2.9K
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1SongsEminem & Cardi B Make Magic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream4.3K
yokozuna trill bun bSongsBun B Drops Off Feature-Packed Project "YOKOZUNA TRILL"3.1K
Nicki Minaj Saweetie Barbie WorldSongsNicki Minaj Allegedly Bit Saweetie's Idea For "Barbie World" Track4.4K