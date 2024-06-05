JasonMartin & DJ Quik Deliver Fire Posse Cut "SINCE I WAS A LIL" With Jay Worthy, Curren$y, & Bun B

JasonMartin claims he is going to bring back a missing feeling from California with this upcoming album.

JasonMartin -- who used to be referred to as Problem -- is back with a highly anticipated single for an equally awaited project. The Compton, California rapper is not alone on this cut either. Legendary producer DJ Quik, along with Jay Worthy, Curren$y, and Bun B are also in on the fun. This latest song from JasonMartin is called "SINCE I WAS A LIL" and it is the second offering from CHUPACABRA. That is the alleged title of what will be a collaborative effort between the Jason and DJ Quik.

The veteran West Coast MC announced that this tape would be coming a few weeks ago on his Instagram in a lengthy monologue format. He explains that this is going to be one for the books and a project that fill a void that has been open for some time, Jason feels. "This moment will be the legendary. The album we crafted together, with the help of @jayworthy142 , will restore the feeling that's been missing from California music as a whole."

Listen To "SINCE I WAS A LIL" By JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Curren$y, Bun B, & Jay Worthy

Jason continues, "Everything from the production to the features were created in 30 days. This isn't about art. This isn't about numbers. This is about two Compton powerhouses joining forces one more time to give the city some fire ass music!!". The duo already released one cut from CHUPACABRA already just about a week ago called "GURBS & YOUNGS" with Jay Worthy and Larry June.