JasonMartin & DJ Quik Deliver Fire Posse Cut "SINCE I WAS A LIL" With Jay Worthy, Curren$y, & Bun B

JasonMartin -- who used to be referred to as Problem -- is back with a highly anticipated single for an equally awaited project. The Compton, California rapper is not alone on this cut either. Legendary producer DJ Quik, along with Jay Worthy, Curren$y, and Bun B are also in on the fun. This latest song from JasonMartin is called "SINCE I WAS A LIL" and it is the second offering from CHUPACABRA. That is the alleged title of what will be a collaborative effort between the Jason and DJ Quik.
The veteran West Coast MC announced that this tape would be coming a few weeks ago on his Instagram in a lengthy monologue format. He explains that this is going to be one for the books and a project that fill a void that has been open for some time, Jason feels. "This moment will be the legendary. The album we crafted together, with the help of @jayworthy142 , will restore the feeling that's been missing from California music as a whole."
Read More: Larry June Floats On New Single "Dreams"
Listen To "SINCE I WAS A LIL" By JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Curren$y, Bun B, & Jay Worthy
Jason continues, "Everything from the production to the features were created in 30 days. This isn't about art. This isn't about numbers. This is about two Compton powerhouses joining forces one more time to give the city some fire ass music!!". The duo already released one cut from CHUPACABRA already just about a week ago called "GURBS & YOUNGS" with Jay Worthy and Larry June.
What are your thoughts on "SINCE I WAS A LIL" by JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Bun B, Jay Worthy, and Curren$y? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new project in the works? Who had the better performance on the track and why? Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JasonMartin, DJ Quik, Jay Worthy, Curren$y, and Bun B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.