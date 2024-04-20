DJ Quik And Problem Are Reuniting For New Album "Chupacabra"

DJ Quik and Problem are West Coast titans from different time periods. Quik represents the G-funk heyday of the 1990s, while Problem rose to fame during the 2010s with scene-stealing guest verses. They bring different strengths to the table as rappers (and Quik as producer), but also they compliment each other in a lot of ways. It's not surprising that Quik and Problem have announced plans for a brand new album called Chupacabra. They already linked up for the 2017 release Rosecrans, after all. A new album is exciting because it will allow them to build on their established chemistry and hone in on what they do best.

Quik and Problem announced the album on Friday, April 19. They have yet to share a release date, but they did treat fans to a brand new single called "Workout." The single features guest verses from West Coast luminary Rodney-O, and sees the duo spit bars about self-improvement and style. "Do ya thing in the mirror and express yourself," Problem asserts. "We all make mistakes, correct yourself/ If ya don’t like their style then dress yourself." Lil Jon is also featured on the track, adding to its throwback energy.

DJ Quik And Problem Previously Worked On "Rosecrans"

Problem discussed his working relationship with Quik during an interview with Red Bull Academy. He said he was shocked to realize that Quik felt over the hill when they made Rosecrans. "[Quik] thought nobody was f**king with him, which is crazy to me," Problem revealed. "People just want to go with the new, and they don’t understand there’s no new without that. We need to do this a whole lot more. We really need to show the world how this s**t really go."

DJ Quik and Problem had busy years planned before they announced Chupacabra. The former is going to be an opener on Snoop Dogg's Cali to Canada tour, which runs throughout the summer and will see him share a bill with Warren G. Quik has been extremely quiet on the music front this decade, as his last joint album was Rosecrans and his last solo album was The Midnight Life in 2014.

Between the tour and Chupacabra, 2024 is shaping up to be a comeback year for Quik. Problem has been much busier in the years since Rosecrans dropped. He released two studio albums, I Owe Myself and A Compton Story, in 2023 alone.

