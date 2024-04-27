Bun B Drops Off Feature-Packed Project "YOKOZUNA TRILL"

Bun B is one of the premier faces of Southern hip-hop. His legacy is firmly stamped in rap lore and will forever be remembered even after he decides to hang it up. He will be/is so easily recognized for his signature gravelly delivery and witty writing. He has tons of classic projects and his influence on the genre is almost unmatched. Over the weekend, Bun B came through with a new short project called YOKOZUNA TRILL.

The UGK member is still keeping up with some of the modern rapper's outputs, as this is his third album in the last two years. Bun B has recently been working on his Trillstatik series with legendary producer Statik Selektah. Currently, it is up to its third entry, with that one dropping right before the end of the holiday season last year. But Bun wanted to stray away from that and work on a separate project.

Listen To YOKOZUNA TRILL By Bun B

This album appears to be named after famed American-Samoan wrestler Agatupu Rodney Anoaʻi, or Yokozuna. He competed in Japan and most famously America, in the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). He portrayed a sumo wrestling champion from Japan, even though his roots are not from that country, according to Wikipedia. The origin of the album's title appears to ring true, especially from the silhouette of massive sumo wrestler over a gorgeously painted sunset skyline. It seems Bun B is likening himself to the late dominant icon, and it makes sense. He is a true champion of making Southern hip-hop tracks and YOKOZUNA TRILL is full of gems.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album YOKOZUNA TRILL by Bun B? Is this one of his better projects as of late, why or why not? Which song did he have the strongest performance on? Who had the best feature appearance on the project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bun B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

YOKOZUNA TRILL Tracklist:

INTRO with Lil'Yukichi Brand New with Lil Keke, Jessica Forest, DJ GO Yokozuna Trill with OVER KILL On The Low with Le$, Bohemia Lynch Let's Get To It with Koshy At Night with Jay Worthy, Jack Freeman, DJ Deequite Cherry Blossom with DJ RYOW, Space Dust Club Let's Get To It Remix with Cz Tiger, TRIGGABEATZ

