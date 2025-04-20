Meek Mill Details Attending Father's Funeral As A Child In Latest Social Media Post

Meek Mill offered a striking glimpse into his early trauma this weekend, recalling his father's funeral in a candid, unfiltered post on X.

Meek was only four years old when his father, Robert Parker, was killed in a South Philadelphia shooting in 1992. The memory, though nearly three decades old, remains vivid and disturbing.

“I seen my dad so fresh to death at 4 years old I thought it was Easter,” Meek wrote. “He smelled like embalming fluid, gave him a kiss, his shit start leaking.”

The post, shared April 19, arrived without explanation—just raw emotion and a cluster of emojis that echoed the confusion and sadness of a child grappling with loss. Meek hasn’t elaborated on why he chose to share the memory now, just before Easter Sunday, but the timing adds a spiritual weight.

The holiday, centered on resurrection, often stirs thoughts of grief, absence, and redemption. For Meek, that resurrection story begins with the man whose death shaped him more than life ever could.

Meek Mill's Father

The rapper has spoken before about his father's complicated legacy. In his 2019 Amazon docuseries Free Meek, he detailed Parker’s decision to rob drug dealers—figures unlikely to involve the police—to provide for his family. That decision ultimately cost him his life. Meek, raised in the aftermath, carries both gratitude and guilt.

“I don’t believe in that,” he said in the series. “Nobody should take food out of nobody else’s mouth because they got kids to feed, too. I don’t knock him for doing it, though. That’s how I was fed. That’s how I ate good at night.”

His father’s memory has blurred with time. Simple moments—like learning to ride a bike or spar in the boxing gym—fade into the haze of early childhood. But one moment has never left him.

“The memories are so old, you don’t know if it’s a dream or a memory at this point,” he said. “The main thing I remember is at his funeral, my aunt told me, ‘Tell your dad goodbye, you’re never gonna see him again.’ That stuck with me all the way up to today.”