Meek Mill Shares "Wocky" Reaction To Latest White House Technology Permit

Meek Mill is feeling validated after a surprising statement from a high-ranking White House official stirred intrigue across social media.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, made waves this week by declaring that the United States possesses technology capable of manipulating “time and space.” His comment, delivered during a keynote at the Endless Frontiers Retreat, ignited curiosity—and in some corners, outright speculation.

Kratsios’s remarks touched on the nation's technological potential and what he described as a loss of vision in recent years. “We seem to have lost focus,” he said. “Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance annihilated, cause things to grow, and improve productivity.”

Though many observers—including outlets like Newsweek and IFLScience—interpreted his comments as metaphorical, others, including Meek Mill, saw them as a confirmation of long-held suspicions about the government’s reach.

“After 2020, shit was feeling wocky … I knew it lol,” Meek wrote on X in response to a post referencing Kratsios’s speech.

The rapper’s tweet quickly gained traction among followers who have long associated him with skepticism about government transparency and institutional control. The statement resonated with Meek’s public persona—one shaped by years of legal battles, advocacy, and a refusal to stay silent about larger societal issues.

Meek Mill White House

The White House has yet to clarify Kratsios’s statement. In the absence of context, the quote has taken on a life of its own. Feeding conspiracy theories and speculative commentary across social media platforms.

For Meek, the moment also offered a segue into a broader concern: misinformation and how public figures are targeted. In a follow-up post, he criticized online blogs for pushing false narratives aimed at discrediting his identity and past.

“It’s people in America literally doing blogs on false stories trying to get people with a lot of engagement to interact to get impressions … 80% bots and most of it is defamation of character,” he posted. “If you notice, they aiming at my ‘street image’ lol.”

That blend of personal reflection and cultural critique is not new for the Philadelphia rapper. Just last month, he shared a grim memory from childhood that marked a pivotal shift in his worldview.

He recalled witnessing a man throw a kitten to pit bulls. A jarring experience that, as he put it, forced him to “wake up” to the harsh realities surrounding him.