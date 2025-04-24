Meek Mill Hints At Having A New Project Ready For Release

Meek Mill says he's got an entire project ready to release before the summer. He shared the information in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday while searching for a new distributer for his music. He also used the opportunity to vent about the challenges social media presents for the music industry.

“Looking for a new distributer for my music,” Meek Mill wrote. “Holler at me I have one song left with my distribution company and a whole project to release . Before summer … holler directly and me and my team!!!! I’m dropping before the summer no matter what!”

In a follow-up, he explained: "The problem is most of the major label artists not gonna be able to survive if certain artist consistently drop!!! They programming trash music saying the game failing." From there, he brought up his recent collaboration with Fridayy as an example. "Like that Friday song. I have 10 songs with him like that… it worked because it's authentic talent from both ends! It's simple math … that's crack ima show you at the roots fest in Philly mass people crying! D&N intro great song but my flow a hunnit times better!" he wrote.

Meek Mill then turned his attention to algorithms on social media and DSP platforms, using two recent posts on TikTok as an example. He noted that one simple video he posted of himself goofily dancing to Yung L.A.’s song, “Ain’t I,” has 2 million views, while a clip of him actually rapping only has 14,000.

"Yall letting tech and propaganda campaigns to hurt artist brands, all of it is defamation of character … all those pages yall see posting about hip hop has cause confusing of fans and the way the see certain artist!" he wrote. He concluded: "And I'm looking to hiring a super team asap to help me achieve my dreams!!!"

