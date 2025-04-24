Meek Mill Hints At Having A New Project Ready For Release

BY Cole Blake 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rapper Meek Mill on the sidelines during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fans may get to hear new music from Meek Mill before the start of the summer according to his recent X posts.

Meek Mill says he's got an entire project ready to release before the summer. He shared the information in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday while searching for a new distributer for his music. He also used the opportunity to vent about the challenges social media presents for the music industry.

“Looking for a new distributer for my music,” Meek Mill wrote. “Holler at me I have one song left with my distribution company and a whole project to release . Before summer … holler directly and me and my team!!!! I’m dropping before the summer no matter what!”

In a follow-up, he explained: "The problem is most of the major label artists not gonna be able to survive if certain artist consistently drop!!! They programming trash music saying the game failing." From there, he brought up his recent collaboration with Fridayy as an example. "Like that Friday song. I have 10 songs with him like that… it worked because it's authentic talent from both ends! It's simple math … that's crack ima show you at the roots fest in Philly mass people crying! D&N intro great song but my flow a hunnit times better!" he wrote.

Meek Mill then turned his attention to algorithms on social media and DSP platforms, using two recent posts on TikTok as an example. He noted that one simple video he posted of himself goofily dancing to Yung L.A.’s song, “Ain’t I,” has 2 million views, while a clip of him actually rapping only has 14,000.

"Yall letting tech and propaganda campaigns to hurt artist brands, all of it is defamation of character … all those pages yall see posting about hip hop has cause confusing of fans and the way the see certain artist!" he wrote. He concluded: "And I'm looking to hiring a super team asap to help me achieve my dreams!!!"

Read More: Meek Mill Shares "Wocky" Reaction To Latest White House Technology Permit

Meek Mill Dubai Pictures

The comments about new music aren't the only reason Meek Mill's been making headlines for social media posts, this week. He also shared a picture of himself with two fans during a trip to Dubai and has been getting backlash for doing so.

Fans felt the innocent picture was insensitive considering the recent sexual assault allegations against Shannon Sharpe that became public knowledge on the same day. As the two situations are completely unrelated, Meek was confused by the backlash. "Why they keep posting me on blogs with 2 fans…who makes the decisions of what Meek post to put on blogs? lol," he wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Meek Mill Details Attending Father's Funeral As A Child In Latest Social Media Post

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
Meek Mill In Concert - New York City Music Meek Mill Responds To Fans Trolling Him Over Viral IG Post 2.8K
Meek Mill In Concert - Detroit, MI Music Meek Mill Theorizes That The Solar Eclipse Is Responsible For The Hate He's Receiving Online 1437