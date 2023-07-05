Meek Mill responded to the backlash he’s been receiving on social media after posting a photo of himself on the floor of a bathroom with the caption, “too much liquor smh.” Fans had been clowning the Philadelphia rapper for the Instagram Story post.

“We have so much influence they trying to use Small internet campaigns to sway the peoples perception of artist,” he began in one tweet. “We are basically our own media bases now and we can say what we want at will in front of millions and they don’t feel that!”

Meek Mill In Concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Meek Mill performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,)

In another post, he added: “Anything I post they try to amplify it and me me [sic] look st*pid,” he continued. “I wasn’t created on the internet and I know they got some of y’all in a trans threw social perception… that’s why content creators win because lead the narrative…”

One tweet that featured Meek’s IG Story post with the caption, “Meek Mill is not a real person,” has garnered over 3.1 million views on Twitter. Fans had plenty of jokes in response to the post. One wrote: “Add it to the museum. We need to appreciate one of this nation’s most unintentional artists to ever live.” Another joked: “Meek the only person to get CTE from being a rapper.”

Meek Mill Responds To Backlash

Meek Mill is not a real person pic.twitter.com/UllzQiJ9fO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 4, 2023

We have so much influence they trying to use Small internet campaigns to sway the peoples perception of artist …. we are basically our own media bases now and we can say what we want at will in front of millions and they don’t feel that! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 4, 2023

Anything I post they try to amplify it and me me look stupid … I wasn’t created on the internet and I know they got some of y’all in a trans threw social perception… that’s why content creators win because lead the narrative… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 4, 2023

The viral post comes after Meek announced he’s preparing to release four new albums. He updated fans on the state of new music after addressing his lack of output in recent years. “If I ain’t drop music it’s a reason I’m handling the business,” he wrote, last month. “We not shinning shoes to look the famous and feel the biggest for a label … and I’m not selling my shit like it’s mid… the game watered down y’all overhyped everything now it’s a drought. I’m giving up 4 albums chilllllllll. Switchie flow…. Ima crack the code seriously and say it b4 I do it lol.”

