Geordin Lee & 51 June Bring An Infectious Energy On "Mya Wants To Shine"

Geordin Lee teamed up with 51 June for a new single titled, "Mya Wants To Shine," earlier this month. The track marks the first-ever collaboration with another artist for the up-and-coming singer, according to 93.9 The Beat. The song features an incredibly infectious chorus from Lee and a brief, but captivating verse from 51 June. Ian Stoffer is credited as the producer for the track.

In a press release for the single, Lee explained that he wanted the song to invoke "empowerment, confidence, and self-expression" out of the listener. He explained: “My music is focused on capturing a unique vibe and energy. With ‘Mya Wants To Shine,’ I wanted to create a track that not only sounds incredible but also brings out a sense of empowerment, confidence, and self-expression. Working with 51 June was a perfect match, and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Lee has yet to announce his plans for a debut album, but he has high ambitions for his career. “I aspire to be one of the top vocalists in pop music,” Lee further shared. “What sets me apart is my deep love for singing. I want my live performances to feel unforgettable, something that makes the audience feel like they’re stepping into an entirely different reality.”

Geordin Lee & 51 June - "Mya Wants To Shine"

Quotable Lyrics: