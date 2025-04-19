41's TaTa Links With Producer 24MMY For Moody Drill Single "No Love"

As many of you know by now, Brooklyn hip-hop group 21 is comprised of three youthful and energetic rappers. Those would be Jenn Carter, TaTa, and Kyle Richh, and they helping keep the Brooklyn drill sound going. However, they don't always ride together.
Sometimes they branch out on their own, which is a smart decision. It allows for each of the respective members to explore some different beats and experiment in general. But they almost always drop their solo material with the 41 stage name attached.
TaTa is doing that this weekend with "No Love." However, he's also not completely alone either. He's linking with in-house (practically) producer 24MMY. Together they created a moody and standoffish vibe. The lowkey club-friendly beat puts TaTa in a hedonistic state of mind as he raps about not showing any ladies love.
He's more interested in giving them fancy gifts like G-Wagons and Chanel. "Yeah, I'll make 'em both do the d**k (Both do the d**k), then I might go take 'em shopping (Take 'em shopping) / She know my sh*t, I be poppin' (I be poppin') / I make her pop it and lock it (Pop it and lock it)." Spin the new TaTa track with the link below.
41, TaTa, 24MMY "No Love"
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, I put that b*tch in my pocket (In my pocket)
Yeah, she wanna tote on the rocket (Grrah, boom, grrah, boom)
B*tch, I'm sippin' Tris (Sippin' Tris), I tell them b*tches, "Go kiss" (Go kiss)
And she love the sh*t on my wrist (She love it), yeah, she love the way I give d**k to her (D**k to her)
I don't got nothing but d**k for her (D**k for her), she told me blow me a kiss for her (Kiss for her)
If she told me, "Come," I might spin for her, b*tch (Yeah)