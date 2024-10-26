Kyle Richh & Cash Cobain Are Seeking "Closure" On Their Sexy Drill Collab

The 41 group mate shows that he's not all about the parties.

I want to show you a life you ain't used to If I tell you I love you, I hope that the feelings is mutual Only thing on my mind all the time, light brown eyes, I'm in love with her pupils I got you all to myself, and I don't need nobody approval (I'on need no—) If I want it, on bro, I'ma get it, it's a problem, we're gonna get through it

Yes, Kyle Richh, the de facto leader of 41, is riding solo for this new release, "Closure," and it's a nice change of pace. Instead of dropping an anthem for the promiscuous, he's penning one for those who crave intimacy and a deeper connection. From the lyrics, it sounds like Richh is trying to get a girl's attention and draw her away from another man. He thinks he can do better for her and give her a relationship that's worth seeing through. The moody and atmospheric beat heighten that sexual intensity, as well as Cash Cobain's feature. See if this switch-up on "Closure" is something you want to hear more of from Kyle and 41 going forward by checking out the video link below.

The up-and-coming New York drill trio of Kyle Richh, TaTa, and Jenn Carter, 41, has a formula . They are partiers to the core and almost every track they concoct is meant for the clubs. They've been riding with this for the most part since the start of the 2020's and it's become their identity. However, sticking to your guns for too long can become too repetitive for some. So, it was smart of Kyle Richh to switch things up, not only for himself, but for the group in the long run as well.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.