Kyle Richh & Cash Cobain Are Seeking "Closure" On Their Sexy Drill Collab

The up-and-coming New York drill trio of Kyle Richh, TaTa, and Jenn Carter, 41, has a formula. They are partiers to the core and almost every track they concoct is meant for the clubs. They've been riding with this for the most part since the start of the 2020's and it's become their identity. However, sticking to your guns for too long can become too repetitive for some. So, it was smart of Kyle Richh to switch things up, not only for himself, but for the group in the long run as well.
Yes, Kyle Richh, the de facto leader of 41, is riding solo for this new release, "Closure," and it's a nice change of pace. Instead of dropping an anthem for the promiscuous, he's penning one for those who crave intimacy and a deeper connection. From the lyrics, it sounds like Richh is trying to get a girl's attention and draw her away from another man. He thinks he can do better for her and give her a relationship that's worth seeing through. The moody and atmospheric beat heighten that sexual intensity, as well as Cash Cobain's feature. See if this switch-up on "Closure" is something you want to hear more of from Kyle and 41 going forward by checking out the video link below.
"Closure" - 41, Kyle Richh, & Cash Cobain
Quotable Lyrics:
I want to show you a life you ain't used to
If I tell you I love you, I hope that the feelings is mutual
Only thing on my mind all the time, light brown eyes, I'm in love with her pupils
I got you all to myself, and I don't need nobody approval (I'on need no—)
If I want it, on bro, I'ma get it, it's a problem, we're gonna get through it