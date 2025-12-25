Nicki Minaj Allegedly Booted Fan From Livestream For Criticizing Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj has drawn a lot of controversy in recent months for her alignment with conservative politics. Whether it's her support for the United States' executive office (president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance) or her rants about transgender children, many fans think she is slowly but surely pushing her progressively-minded audience away. As it turns out, maybe the Trinidadian superstar doesn't care if they disagree.

In a reportedly resurfaced clip caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, she allegedly removed a fan from her Twitter Spaces chat for criticizing the Trump administration. After the fan spoke to the threat to people of color under the administration, Nicki allegedly muted the fan and said, "Good night. I knew it was a reason I wasn’t following your a**."

However, take this with a massive grain of salt. TJB reports that this clip is allegedly from last month, but it's also missing a lot of context and could be subject to manipulation.

Still, Nicki Minaj has directly addressed this before. She doesn't mind folks disagreeing with her political opinions as long as they respect them, even if that won't make her any less passionate, staunch, or uncompromising in sharing them.

Nicki Minaj's Instagram

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj has felt the backlash strongly. She reportedly deactivated her Instagram account amid reports that she lost millions of followers, although these haven't fully been confirmed. Although the 43-year-old is not scared of the controversy and will face it head-on, it's clear that there's a big rift happening among the Barbz right now. We'll see if it more or less stops at this stage or if that division devolves into something more consequential.