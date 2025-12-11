Nicki Minaj is one femcee who never hesitates to speak her mind, even if it means facing serious backlash. She did just this earlier this week, when she took to Twitter/X with a simple message. “Trumps > Chumps," she wrote alongside a photo of 50 Cent. The post earned some big reactions and even caught the attention of Vice President JD Vance. "Nicki>Cardi," he tweeted in response.

Not all of the reactions were positive, however. Amid outrage from some of the Barbz, Nicki hopped on Twitter Spaces to clear a few things up. According to her, she doesn't care whether or not her fans support Donald Trump.

"Let me make this very clear, I don't give a f*ck," she declared, as captured by Bo Loudon. "I love it when I see you guys out there still having community within each other. As you've gone through your lives since I met you guys 15, 16, 17 years ago, you've made changes to your lives. And guess who wasn't there to decide? Pink lady. Pink lady ain't up in your business, pink lady loves you for you. Pink lady doesn't tell you what to think, pink lady loves you in spite of what you think."

Is Nicki Minaj A Trump Supporter?

This isn't the first time Nicki has left her supporters divided with her political takes, however. Last month, she took to TikTok to repost a video from The White House, which listed several of the Trump administration's supposed achievements. "No men in women's sports. Border is closed. Our cities are safer than ever. Criminal illegal are being deported. Gas prices are low. World peace," it said.

Before that, she reacted to a video of Trump and Melania featuring the viral "Beez In The Trap x What’s Up?" remix.