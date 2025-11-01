Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump's Message About Christian Persecution

Back when Donald Trump first became the President of the United States, Nicki Minaj made various statements opposing some of his policies, namely his anti-immigration crackdowns. As such, a lot of fans have expressed surprise this morning (Saturday, November 1) due to some new tweets praising a recent Truth Social post from him.

In it, Trump claims that Christians in Nigeria are being slaughtered by "radical Islamists" for their religious beliefs. This is not the place for a deep dive, but the Trinidadian femcee saw this message and took to Twitter to express her support. However, she also emphasized the right to religious freedom for all faiths everywhere.

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude," Nicki Minaj expressed concerning Donald Trump. "We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."

Nicki Minaj Nigeria

In addition, she also replied to a Muslim fan who emphasized her message about universal religious freedom. "Exactly & there are 'extremists' in every religion," Nicki wrote. "Sending love to our Muslim Barbz. Every single one of us should be able to worship in peace."

Also, Nicki Minaj's shoutout to Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai also caused a stir, albeit for lighter reasons. The shoutout was for her participating in the viral "Beez In The Trap" and "What's Up?" mashup trend on TikTok.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj is still gathering up smoke, as she has a few online conflicts to handle. One of the most recent flare-ups was with Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir, whom Nicki claims has been copying her for a long time.

We will see if she engages with that rift once more or if she addresses backlash to her support of Donald Trump. Either way, fans will definitely have a lot to say on both sides.