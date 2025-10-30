Nicki Minaj Stirs Controversy By Supporting Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Recently, Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai participated in a TikTok trend featuring Nicki Minaj's hit, “Beez In the Trap."

Nicki Minaj is one femcee who never hesitates to speak her mind, which means she frequently finds herself at the center of controversy. This week, for example, she decided to share a viral video of President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai participating in a TikTok trend with a friend. The video features her 2012 hit “Beez In the Trap," along with “What’s Up?” by Linda Perry.

Nicki put a a frowning emoji, a laughing emoji, and a heart emoji in her caption on X. Unsurprisingly, the post has earned big reactions from fellow users, and many aren't pleased. "Out of everyone doing this trend she comments on this one?" one commenter asks. "Not you supporting someone who wants more than half of ur fanbase dead oh ok," another writes.

Others are coming to Nicki's defense, and arguing that she may shared the video as a dig at Trump. "Yall know dam well she don’t like him and he don’t like her, she’s rubbing it in his face that his granddaughter like her," someone claims.

Read More: Rah Ali Breaks Silence On Nicki Minaj Credit Card Fraud Allegations In Emotional Letter

Nicki Minaj Donald Trump

This isn't the only time Nicki has shared a Trump-related post recently, however. Earlier this month, she raised eyebrows once again with a post thanking Trump. "Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS," she wrote at the time. "Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory. Had live nation thinking she knew her sh*t. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes."

Politically-charged social media posts aren't all Nicki is making headlines for these days, either. She's also currently wrapped up in feuds with several of her peers. This include Rah Ali, who shared a lengthy open letter yesterday after Nicki accused her of stealing from her.

"Throughout the duration of our friendship, I have been nothing but loyal and genuine,” the personality wrote in part. “Even if you’re going through a hard time right now, I can’t allow you to destroy me and the business I’ve built.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Viciously Mocks Gucci Mane's Wife Over Her Allergy Claim

