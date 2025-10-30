Nicki Minaj is one femcee who never hesitates to speak her mind, which means she frequently finds herself at the center of controversy. This week, for example, she decided to share a viral video of President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai participating in a TikTok trend with a friend. The video features her 2012 hit “Beez In the Trap," along with “What’s Up?” by Linda Perry.

Nicki put a a frowning emoji, a laughing emoji, and a heart emoji in her caption on X. Unsurprisingly, the post has earned big reactions from fellow users, and many aren't pleased. "Out of everyone doing this trend she comments on this one?" one commenter asks. "Not you supporting someone who wants more than half of ur fanbase dead oh ok," another writes.

Others are coming to Nicki's defense, and arguing that she may shared the video as a dig at Trump. "Yall know dam well she don’t like him and he don’t like her, she’s rubbing it in his face that his granddaughter like her," someone claims.

This isn't the only time Nicki has shared a Trump-related post recently, however. Earlier this month, she raised eyebrows once again with a post thanking Trump. "Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS," she wrote at the time. "Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory. Had live nation thinking she knew her sh*t. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes."

Politically-charged social media posts aren't all Nicki is making headlines for these days, either. She's also currently wrapped up in feuds with several of her peers. This include Rah Ali, who shared a lengthy open letter yesterday after Nicki accused her of stealing from her.