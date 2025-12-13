50 Cent's Former Abuse Accuser Distances Herself From Ja Rule Beef

50 Cent's former girlfriend Tatted Up Holly accused him of physical abuse via some Instagram posts back in 2015, which he apologized to her for after she took the posts down. Since then, things were mostly quiet between them. But given attacks from Ja Rule and resurfaced abuse allegations against 50 amid his Diddy docuseries, Holly's story is coming back up. She wants no part of the animosity.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on IG, she took to the social media platform's Story feature to respond to the resurfacing of her allegations. Holly suggested that she made peace with her past, although she didn't address the allegations themselves again.

"With everything resurfacing online, I want to make a brief statement," she wrote. "I am aware that my name has been mentioned again due to other people's disagreements. I do not wish to be a part of anyone's feud or negativity. What happened in my past was my experience, and I've healed and grown from it. I have no desire to speak badly about anyone I wish everyone peace, success, and continued growth in life. I simply ask that people respect my space. And not use the past as fuel for drama. I am focused on my future, my peace, and my daughter."

Who Is Tatted Up Holly?

For those unaware, Ja Rule resurfaced various 50 Cent abuse allegations in response to his executive production of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. These include claims from Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's youngest son. She accused him of domestic violence in 2013, resulting in criminal charges that ended in a no contest plea to vandalism, the denial of the other allegations, and no jail time.

Of course, Ja's been going at his G-Unit rival in other ways. He clowned Curtis Jackson's new look in the Street Fighter movie as the character Balrog, comparing him to a bullfrog instead on Twitter.

In addition, the mother of 50's oldest son Shaniqua Tompkins reportedly accused him this year of physical abuse in their relationship, according to AllHipHop. With all the drama surrounding him right now, these resurfaced allegations against 50 Cent are a lot to handle.