Ja Rule Threatens To Expose 50 Cent's Problematic Past In New Documentary

Ja Rule Threatens 50 Cent Documentary Hip Hop News
Ja Rule performs during the first day of the 2022 Dreamville Festival on April 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Ja Rule continues to go after 50 Cent following the release of Netflix's new Diddy docuseries, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Netflix's new 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has earned big reactions from viewers. Shortly after the doc's release, for example, Ja Rule hopped on X with a series of shady messages. "You rat, always have been, always will be a f***ing RAT… Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head a** n***a," one reads. "N***a always telling on somebody… ol dry snitch a** n***a!!!," another says.

Many believe these tweets were directed at Fif, which Ja later appeared to confirm. "Let’s be real that n***a dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc," he declared in a follow-up tweet. "Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence…"

"Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!!," he also insisted. He then proceeded to bring up allegations of domestic violence made against 50 Cent by Daphne Joy in 2013.

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

“Let me be clear this ain’t about Diddy he’s already in jail serving time AS HE SHOULD BE,” he later clarified on Instagram. “This is about this sucker Curtis acting like he’s hip hop moral savior going on tv wit them tight a** nasty suits and that big a** jug head when you’re NO DIFFERENT… ALLEGEDLY. … I wonder when it went wrong they look so happy together!!!”

50 Cent responded with a clip of Diddy's ex-bodyguard alleging that he once saw the Bad Boy founder and Ja come out of the same room naked. Ja fired back by threatening to take legal action against him.

Now, Ja Rule is back at it, sharing even more tweets directed at the mogul. "@50cents You got some explaining to do here Herman!!!" he wrote earlier today, sharing an article about Fif's history with women. "An open letter to @netflix WOW… #nodiddy#nofiddy."

"Man this was a tough read… Doc in the works Herman you’re a Monster these women WILL be heard… #ICONN#ICONNicdocs @50cent @netflix," he added, as captured by DJ Akademiks. At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Ja's latest jabs.

