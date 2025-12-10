Marlon Wayans says that his ongoing feud with 50 Cent over his new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has nothing to do with defending Diddy. He put out a video message on Wednesday, clarifying the reason for his criticism of the series. It comes as he and 50 continue to take shots at one another online.

"I'm gonna make it abundantly clear: I'm not here defending Diddy," he said. "I'm here because I got dragged into this because somebody asked me a question, and I had an opinion. Nobody is wrong for giving an opinion about any subject. Period. I'm not here defending Diddy. Don't let the narrative fool you or get to you. Once again, somebody's creating narratives. This is my point. So please, look at the whole clip that I did and then look at what happens with the narrative, and that's what I'm telling you. Y'all people don't be sheep. Use your brain. Use your freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and don't ever let nobody bully you."

Why Are Marlon Wayans & 50 Cent Beefing?

As for the clip Wayans is referencing, he criticized 50 Cent and Sean Combs: The Reckoning during an appearance on REAL 92.3 LA, earlier this week. "You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he explained when asked about the documentary. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get an interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action."

This sparked a fiery response from 50, who posted a picture of Wayans from his iconic 2004 film, White Chicks, on Instagram. "Keep my name out your mouth boy," he captioned the post. The drama then escalated into several more shots between Wayans and 50 online.

Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, last week. 50 Cent served as the executive producer, while Alex Stapleton directed the series.