Waka Flocka Flame Says He Won't Trust Celebrities After 50 Cent Diddy Doc

Aug 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame at the 2018 MLS All Star Game between the MLS All-Stars and Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Waka Flocka Flame's comments on the 50 Cent-executive-produced Diddy docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" are ironic given his Trump views.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning has led to a lot of divided reactions in hip-hop and beyond, led by the Netflix docuseries' subject Diddy and its executive producer 50 Cent. Some folks think it's a blatant, blasphemous, and biased attack; others point to the Bad Boy mogul as wholly irredeemable. But some people who watched the doc, like Waka Flocka Flame, had a more general conclusion: celebrities can't be trusted.

"After watching that Netflix s**t that 50 produced, I don't trust no celebrity," he remarked, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. "Thank you, God, that I never wanted nobody's part. That's why there'll never be no features, no studios. Thank you! I'm not even hot no more, nobody even 'requesting' me. All that s**t, bro. 50, you showed me something, man. Aye, no excuses."

"Look, man, I can't talk to no n***a that got glasses on talking to me every time I see him" Waka added in another clip. "I got to see the lies in your face, I got to see the demon in your eyes, the angel in your eyes, the confidence in your words. I got to know you real with what you saying to me. Can't trust no n***a wearing glasses all day, man. Look me in my eyes when we talking, man. Real s**t."

Of course, this is ironic because Fif is a celebrity, and it seems like he took it as more praiseful than anything else. The G-Unit mogul commented "He said f**k that, I’m alright over here by my self. LOL" on Hollywood Unlocked's post, and later took to Instagram with his own repost. "WAKA watched that s**t and said oh hell no. LOL," 50 wrote.

50 Cent's ABC Interview About Diddy

Many fans called out Waka Flocka Flame's Trump support as another contradiction with this message. Of course, he never meant for this celebrity rejection to be taken seriously, but folks still ran with it.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's ABC interview on his Diddy doc captivated fans for reasons that have nothing to do with what he said. On IG, he suggested that he only did it because Sean Combs could watch it from prison, as ABC is one of the few accessible networks and stations for inmates.

