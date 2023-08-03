Waka Flocka Wants A 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Collab Album

There are countless East Coast rap juggernauts from hip-hop’s inception and in the present. The Notorious B.I.G, Cam’ron, Nas, the list goes on. However, a couple of other MCs in the space, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes are legends in their own right. 50 has done so much for the gangsta rap subgenre with two of the biggest album releases, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and The Massacre.

As for Busta Rhymes, he has been a vital part of some massive songs such as “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls, “Look At Me Now” by Chis Brown, and more. On top of that, his speedy flows and witty bars make him a must-have for a feature or album release. So, it is no secret that both coming together for a collaboration effort would be a great move on their part and for the genre at large. As someone who was born in South Jamaica, Queens, New York, Waka Flocka has a lot of knowledge about the East Coast scene. That is why recently, he shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, on who should join forces for new music.

Waka Flocka Speaks on Twitter

The culture need a joint album from @BustaRhymes & @50cent… don’t give us a tired ass excuse because y’all going on a worldwide tour that’s too much fu*%*ng time lol — Waka Flocka (WakaFlocka.eth) (@WakaFlocka) August 1, 2023

“The culture need a joint album from @BustaRhymes & @50cent,” Waka Flocka writes in his post. “don’t give us a tired a** excuse because y’all going on a worldwide tour that’s too much fu*%*ng time lol.” Currently, 50 and Busta are on tour with Jeremih (for North America shows) called the Final Lap Tour. It began in July and will run into early November with the final destination in Birmingham, England. The international tour dates begin on September 28.

Do you agree with Waka Flocka demanding a collaboration with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes? Who is your favorite East Coast rapper of all time? Could it be a culture-changing album?

