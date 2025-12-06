50 Cent Calls Diddy His "Favorite Villain" While Denying Any Personal Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 453 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Favorite Villain Denying Personal Beef Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent executive produced the "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" docuseries about Diddy, which the Bad Boy mogul is not very happy about.

As two New York hip-hop moguls with a long history together, it's only natural that there would be tension between Diddy and 50 Cent. But the former's sexual misconduct scandal sent it into overdrive, with Fif trolling him every step of the way.

Recently, as caught by Complex, 50 appeared on MS Now's The Beat With Ari Melber for an interview alongside Sean Combs: The Reckoning director Alex Stapleton. Curtis Jackson helped executive produce the docuseries. Melber asked him for his favorite hero and his favorite villain.

"I have a lot of guys that I look up to, their accomplishments, but I wouldn't call them my heroes," the G-Unit boss remarked. "My favorite villain? I kind of like Diddy."

However, 50 Cent has no personal beef with Diddy, or at least, that's what he later said in the interview. "I don't know him to be tough," he expressed. "Like, we haven't even had problems. Me and him. They all say we've had beef for 20 years, but I have hired both of his sons for different projects that I worked on. Two different television shows, Quincy [Brown] and Justin [Combs]. So I don't have that energy towards him where we were trying to hurt each other. When other people pointed out those situations, like that he was dangerous, then I said, 'Oh, okay.' I had to take it in, but we never got there."

Read More: Diddy Sold Us The Mogul Myth

Did Diddy Send 50 Cent Flowers?

But 50 Cent's Diddy trolling didn't stop there. He also claimed that the Bad Boy executive sent him a bouquet of flowers to backhandedly congratulate him for executive producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Of course, this is most likely just a joke and not an actual development. But amid Diddy's other problems with 50 Cent's documentary, it will be interesting to see develop.

Sean Combs and his legal team claimed that the team behind this Reckoning docuseries illegally obtained a lot of footage for it. Netflix and others have fired back against these claims, but we'll see what comes of their potential dispute. In the meantime, we're sure Fif will have many more trolls, moments of levity, and criticisms to offer Combs.

Read More: Everyone Who Appears in "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Taunts Diddy's PR While Claiming They Are Labeling Him An "Adversary" 1.6K
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Believes Diddy Sent Him A Bouquet As A Warning Shot For Documentary 2.9K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.6K
Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson at Hudson Club NYC Music 50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties 37.4K
Comments 0