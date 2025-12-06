50 Cent Calls Diddy His "Favorite Villain" While Denying Any Personal Beef

As two New York hip-hop moguls with a long history together, it's only natural that there would be tension between Diddy and 50 Cent. But the former's sexual misconduct scandal sent it into overdrive, with Fif trolling him every step of the way.

Recently, as caught by Complex, 50 appeared on MS Now's The Beat With Ari Melber for an interview alongside Sean Combs: The Reckoning director Alex Stapleton. Curtis Jackson helped executive produce the docuseries. Melber asked him for his favorite hero and his favorite villain.

"I have a lot of guys that I look up to, their accomplishments, but I wouldn't call them my heroes," the G-Unit boss remarked. "My favorite villain? I kind of like Diddy."

However, 50 Cent has no personal beef with Diddy, or at least, that's what he later said in the interview. "I don't know him to be tough," he expressed. "Like, we haven't even had problems. Me and him. They all say we've had beef for 20 years, but I have hired both of his sons for different projects that I worked on. Two different television shows, Quincy [Brown] and Justin [Combs]. So I don't have that energy towards him where we were trying to hurt each other. When other people pointed out those situations, like that he was dangerous, then I said, 'Oh, okay.' I had to take it in, but we never got there."

Did Diddy Send 50 Cent Flowers?

But 50 Cent's Diddy trolling didn't stop there. He also claimed that the Bad Boy executive sent him a bouquet of flowers to backhandedly congratulate him for executive producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Of course, this is most likely just a joke and not an actual development. But amid Diddy's other problems with 50 Cent's documentary, it will be interesting to see develop.