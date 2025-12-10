50 Cent Delivers Surprising Take On Potential Diddy Comeback

Last week, 50 Cent's long-awaited docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning finally dropped on Netflix after months of teasing. The doc features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle along with some of his alleged victims. It covers his 2024 arrest, links him to the murders of both 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., and more.

During a recent interview with Gold Derby, Fif was asked what he thinks about people calling him petty for his role in the doc, and whether or not he believes the mogul will ever be able to make a comeback.

"I accept that, I take that, I'll wear that," he said of being called petty. "I have antics that I've become comfortable with on social media because of the usage of social media. It's just that." As for whether or not 50 Cent thinks Diddy will ever make a comeback, he actually thinks it's a possibility.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Clarifies He Never Defended Diddy During His 50 Cent Rant

50 Cent & Diddy Beef

"I don't think he'll have a comeback with people aware that he's behind it," he explained. "I do think that his passion for music may allow him to go back to make music, 'cause that's what he knows. You can do it without meeting the record company. The artists are meeting the audience before they meet the record company now. So you can do those things and develop things of value."

50 Cent and Diddy have been at odds for years now, and the former never holds back when it comes to dissing his foe online. He frequently trolls him with AI-generated content posted on social media, though during a recent appearance on MS Now's The Beat With Ari Melber, he denied having any personal beef with the Bad Boy founder. He even referred to him as his "favorite villain."