50 cent ja rule beef
- MusicTony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule BeefAs soon as Vlad broached the topic, Yayo told him to "shut the f**k up."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Warns Ja Rule: "It Ain't Over Till One Of Us Gone"Their fates are intertwined. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule Over Cancelled Gig: "Don't Nobody Want To See That Shit"It doesn't take much to get 50 Cent going when he sees Ja in the news cycle.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Thinks Ja Rule Is The Reason His Instagram Is Disabled Again50 Cent threatens to leave Instagram... again.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Ridicules 50 Cent With Meme Of Infamous Sickly Movie RoleJa Rule declares open season on his old rival, 50 Cent. By Mitch Findlay