Fyre Festival Organizer Wants 50 Cent To Replace Ja Rule For Second Iteration

These beefs will never die, will they?

If you hadn't already heard, Fyre Festival 2 is allegedly taking place next year, and already has some big developments underway. Moreover, TMZ recently caught up with the festival's organizer Billy McFarland over the weekend and asked him about the supposed follow-up to the disastrous first iteration that landed him in prison. He says that this next festival will fully live up to the first's promises, and he apparently has hard dates already lined up for April 25 of next year in Mexico. However, the most important and interesting part of McFarland's new statement (which you can check out by clicking the "Via" link below) came later... That is, if you're a fan of hip-hop and rap beef.

Billy McFarland asked 50 Cent to replace his former Fyre Festival partner Ja Rule to spruce up the entertainment department. Apparently, live music will be but a small part of this second iteration, amid other luxuries like scuba diving. In addition, he also claimed that 3,000 people already signed up to stay at the island they rented. But McFarland's words are particularly curious because of Fif and Ja's long-running feud, and because of his own issues with the latter.

Billy McFarland & Ja Rule In 2014

MONTAUK, NY - JULY 26: Aisha Atkins, Ja Rule and Billy McFarland attend Magnises Summer Bash at Gurney's Inn on July 26, 2014 in Montauk, NY. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

For those unaware, the last update in Billy McFarland and Ja Rule's dispute over who messed Fyre Festival up was the former's boxing challenge to the latter. Here's how he proposed it: someone was willing to pay $350,000 to see the two battle for 15 minutes, and all that money would go to all the employees that didn't receive payment for their work during the festival. Maybe 50 Cent is the one willing to cough up some cash to try to embarrass his sworn rival some more...

As for 50 Cent and Ja Rule... Do you really need an explanation or update? They are always clowning each other and mocking each other online, whether it's for sports teams losses or other hip-hop fare. If the G-Unit mogul were to participate in Fyre Festival 2, that would be a pretty big slap in the face to his Murder Inc. nemesis. But then again, they're used to those jabs...

