Fyre Festival 2: What We Know About The Controversial Music Festival

Billy McFarland, the man responsible for the failed Fyre Festival is ready to bring back the music festival! “As of right now, Fyre Festival 2 tickets are officially on sale. It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement,” the 31-year-old said in an Instagram post.

On August 22nd, McFarland joined TMZ and announced that the first batch of pre-sale tickets were sold out. Billy, oddly, believes that all the publicity surrounding his disastrous tropical try in 2017 is generating interest in his follow-up. “The first FYRE Festival II drop has sold out,” he declared following the release of the first round of the festival’s pre-sale tickets.

Fyre Festival 2: Pre-Sale Tickets Prices, Date & Festival Location

On August 21, 100 presale tickets for $499 each, which actually cost to $549.89 after taxes and fees became available after announcing Fyre Festival 2. The final round will sell for $7,999 per ticket, with ticket prices rising gradually after that. The Fyre Festival II will “return” to the Caribbean, according to McFarland, although he’s yet to disclose a specific location. The Fyre Festival II will start its kickoff on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. onwards, according to the official site of the festival.

Potential Expansion

Prior to the festival, McFarland shared a bit of insight into his plans to expand the Fyre Festival. We’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards.” He continued. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen,” he added in a statement to the Washington Post.

2017’s Fyre Festival Recap

Back in 2017, music lovers paid upwards of $1,595 to attend the festival. They were promised opulent lodgings and lavish meals in addition to performances by Blink-182 and Migos. Social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner, were also set to make appearances. However, fans entered turmoil as soon as they arrived at Great Exuma. Upon their arrival, fans had to use flimsy tents as shelter, and cheese sandwiches were their fine dining meals. Fans were left stranded in the Bahamas, as many of the scheduled musical performances were canceled due to the weather.

The Aftermath Of Fyre Festival

In connection with his involvement in the disastrous festival, McFarland was sentenced to six years. The crimes that he committed were wire fraud charges. This charge included defrauding over 80 investors of a total of $26 million. He also committed two counts of bank fraud. The first count was for operating a “sham ticket scheme” that sold roughly $100,000 worth of fake tickets. The second was forging a check using one of his workers’ name and account information without their permission. He was released in May 2022 and was placed on house arrest in September of the same year.