Billy McFarland Reveals Astronomical Fyre Festival II Ticket Prices

Billy McFarland has revealed the price for tickets to Fyre Festival II. In a video shared on Instagram, Monday, the business mogul announced that attendance for the event will cost between $499 for the first 100 tickets and $7,999 for the final presale.

“Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale,” McFarland announced in a video on Instagram, Monday. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

MONTAUK, NY – JULY 26: Aisha Atkins, Ja Rule and Billy McFarland attend Magnises Summer Bash at Gurney’s Inn on July 26, 2014 in Montauk, NY. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

McFarland says that the second Fyre Festival will be returning to the Caribbean, although he hasn’t confirmed an exact location. “In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards,” he said. Additionally, McFarland has yet to set a date for the event. “FF II is targeted for the end of 2024 in the Caribbean.* The FYRE Festival Pre-Sale FYRE Pass gets you 1 ticket to FYRE Festival II, as well as immediate VIP access to FYRE Events, Experiences, and Community,” the website states. Check out McFarland’s announcement below.

McFarland was originally sentenced to six years in prison in October 2018 for defrauding investing in the first Fyre Festival. He got out early from prison and moved to a halfway house in New York City in 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on the second Fyre Festival on HotNewHipHop.

