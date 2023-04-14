Fyre Festival II
- Pop CultureFyre Festival 2: What We Know About The Controversial Music FestivalGiving the doomed festival another chance, its founder, Billy McFarland has not only announced "Fyre Fest 2," but sold out pre-sale tickets!By Jhanaya Belle
- Pop CultureBilly McFarland Reveals Astronomical Fyre Festival II Ticket PricesPresale tickets for Fyre Festival II have officially gone on sale.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCan Billy McFarland Really Pull Off Fyre Festival 2?Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind the failed Fyre Festival, has announced on Twitter that he is working on a second iteration of the event, despite facing multiple lawsuits and a prison sentence, prompting criticism and skepticism from the public.By Jessica Lyons
- Pop CultureJa Rule Not Part Of Fyre Festival IIThat's right, Fyre Festival is somehow back in the news.By Ben Mock