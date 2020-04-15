Fyre Festival
- Pop CultureFyre Festival 2 Has Officially Been AnnouncedBilly McFarland is back... again.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureCan Billy McFarland Really Pull Off Fyre Festival 2?Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind the failed Fyre Festival, has announced on Twitter that he is working on a second iteration of the event, despite facing multiple lawsuits and a prison sentence, prompting criticism and skepticism from the public.By Jessica Lyons
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Founder Challenges Ja Rule To Boxing MatchWill Ja Rule fight Bill McFarland to repay Fyre Festival employees?By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJa Rule & The Fyre Festival ScamWe're about to get Fyre Festival 2.0, so it's a good time to reflect on the concert that never was—and why Ja Rule was tangled in.By Olivia Monahan
- Pop CultureJa Rule Not Part Of Fyre Festival IIThat's right, Fyre Festival is somehow back in the news.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBilly McFarland Confirms Fyre Festival 2.0 After Serving Four Years In Prison"Tell me why you should be invited," the convicted felon asked Twitter users along with today's announcement.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Founder To Launch Virtual Festival The Fyre Festival conman plans to kick off another festival in the Bahamas. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureFyre Fest's Billy McFarland Reveals Plans To Pay Back $26 Million In RestitutionIn a new post-prison interview, Billy maps out his next moves and it looks like he's coming for the tech world.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Reaches $2 Million Settlement In Class-Action Lawsuit: ReportThe 277 ticket holders of the faux festival will divide the case evenly.By Erika Marie
- AnticsFyre Fest Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As An NFTThe infamous cheese sandwich photo is now available as an NFT on Ja Rule's Flipkick platform. By Aron A.
- MusicJa Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For NFT Worth $122,000Ja Rule's official Fyre Festival painting has made serious waves after being auctioned for an NFT worth $122,000. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeFyre Festival Fraudster Billy McFarland Admits He Scammed Investors: ReportIn an interview that reportedly landed McFarland in solitary confinement, he admits: "I knowingly lied to them to raise money for the festival."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFyre Festival's Billy McFarland Placed In Solitary ConfinementBilly McFarland, founder of Fyre Festival, has been placed in solitary confinement.By Cole Blake
- MusicBilly McFarland To Tell All His Secrets In Fyre Festival Prison PodcastThe incarcerated Fyre Festival organizer has released a trailer for "Dumpster Fyre."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner Ordered To Pay $90K In Fyre Festival LawsuitKendall Jenner is but one of many celebrities who have been named in lawsuits after they were paid to perform at or promote the Fyre Festival.By Erika Marie
- MusicRae Sremmurd Reach Settlement In Fyre Festival LawsuitRae Sremmurd settle the score over their payments for the infamous Fyre Festival.By Aron A.
- CrimeFyre Festival Billy McFarland Wants 6ix9ine-Type TreatmentFyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland cites Tekashi 6ix9ine's "compassionate release" for grounds to be released himself.By Aron A.