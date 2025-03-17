Ja Rule Couldn't Believe His Ears When He Heard Billy McFarland Is Planning Fyre Festival 2

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 685 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Heard Billy McFarland Planning Fyre Festival 2 Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Ja Rule performs on the Earth Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ja Rule, who distanced himself from the disastrous Fyre Festival, went on Fox 5 New York to promote his upcoming tour with Nelly and more.

Ja Rule is going through a rough time right now thanks to the tragic passing of his longtime collaborator, the Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti. But he also has a new world tour to embark on with Nelly, Fabolous, and more this month, so he can pay his tributes and still have a great time. The Queens rapper recently appeared on Fox 5 New York – specifically their Good Day New York programming – to talk with host Rosanna Scotto about this trek and additionally promote his Amber & Opal whiskey brand. But the conversation's most curious moment was when Scotto brought up to Ja that "crazy Billy McFarland" wants to do Fyre Festival 2.

"Oh lord, no he isn’t," Ja Rule laughed about his ex Fyre Festival partner. "I’m not going to be there, but cheers!" He would obviously much rather talk about his world tour with Nelly instead of the disastrous music festival that engaged in fraud and a whole lot of other shady business practices. That whole event caused a legal firestorm for the 49-year-old that he eventually got out of, but not before putting all the blame on lead organizer Billy McFarland, who roped him in as a huge artist promoting the shindig.

Read More: Nelly Announces Massive World Tour Costarring St. Lunatics Fabolous, Ja Rule, & More

Ja Rule 50 Cent Beef

Of course, apart from this particular Fyre Festival beef, Ja Rule is still at war with his sworn enemy 50 Cent, as they often take opportunities on social media to clown each other. For example, Ja went at Fif earlier this year due to the scathing reviews attached to the G-Unit mogul's Vegas residency. "Not the worst…" he wrote of one review in particular with a slew of laughing emojis, although plenty of people quickly clowned him for making fun of something that he hasn't achieved himself.

Nevertheless, we doubt that rivalry will slow down at any point in time. Even Ja Rule's peers get a good laugh out of roasting him from time to time, and vice versa. So perhaps one day he and Billy McFarland can come to a cheeky resolution in their relationship... As long as it doesn't extend into a business partnership.

Read More: Fyre Festival 2: What We Know About The Controversial Music Festival

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Pop Culture Fyre Festival Organizer Wants 50 Cent To Replace Ja Rule For Second Iteration 1461
GettyImages-629988216 Pop Culture Ja Rule & The Fyre Festival Scam 731
Magnises Summer Bash Pop Culture Fyre Festival Founder Challenges Ja Rule To Boxing Match 2.2K
The Park At 14th Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary Pop Culture Ja Rule Not Part Of Fyre Festival II 593