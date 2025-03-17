Ja Rule Couldn't Believe His Ears When He Heard Billy McFarland Is Planning Fyre Festival 2

Ja Rule is going through a rough time right now thanks to the tragic passing of his longtime collaborator, the Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti. But he also has a new world tour to embark on with Nelly, Fabolous, and more this month, so he can pay his tributes and still have a great time. The Queens rapper recently appeared on Fox 5 New York – specifically their Good Day New York programming – to talk with host Rosanna Scotto about this trek and additionally promote his Amber & Opal whiskey brand. But the conversation's most curious moment was when Scotto brought up to Ja that "crazy Billy McFarland" wants to do Fyre Festival 2.

"Oh lord, no he isn’t," Ja Rule laughed about his ex Fyre Festival partner. "I’m not going to be there, but cheers!" He would obviously much rather talk about his world tour with Nelly instead of the disastrous music festival that engaged in fraud and a whole lot of other shady business practices. That whole event caused a legal firestorm for the 49-year-old that he eventually got out of, but not before putting all the blame on lead organizer Billy McFarland, who roped him in as a huge artist promoting the shindig.

Ja Rule 50 Cent Beef

Of course, apart from this particular Fyre Festival beef, Ja Rule is still at war with his sworn enemy 50 Cent, as they often take opportunities on social media to clown each other. For example, Ja went at Fif earlier this year due to the scathing reviews attached to the G-Unit mogul's Vegas residency. "Not the worst…" he wrote of one review in particular with a slew of laughing emojis, although plenty of people quickly clowned him for making fun of something that he hasn't achieved himself.