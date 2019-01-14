fyre fraud
- EntertainmentFyre Festival Will Auction Merch To Cover Legal DamagesNow, you can own a piece of the infamous Fyre Festival. ByMitch Findlay1086 Views
- MusicJa Rule Triggers Memories Of Fyre Fest Mishap With New "ICONN" AppJa Rule's new Ice Connect is based on the early Fyre Fest innovation.ByDevin Ch5.4K Views
- MusicJa Rule Leads "F*ck You Ja" Chants At Hostile New Jersey ConcertJa Rule tries for reverse psychology with the odds stacked against him in New Jersey.ByDevin Ch29.3K Views
- MusicJa Rule Defends His Innocence As The Fyre Festival Docs Make The RoundsJa Rule slams the makers of "Fyre Fraud" and "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened." ByDevin Ch10.8K Views
- EntertainmentHulu's "Fyre Fraud" Called Out By Netflix Doc Maker For Paying Billy McFarlandThe rival production refused to pay the "compulsive liar"ByZaynab2.4K Views
- EntertainmentHulu Upstages Netflix With "Fyre Fraud" Surprise ReleaseThey beat 'em to the punch.ByZaynab1335 Views