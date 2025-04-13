Ja Rule Turns The Tables On DJ Envy Over Fyre Festival In Person

Ja Rule flipped the script during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club, redirecting the heat from his infamous role in the failed Fyre Festival toward DJ Envy’s own legal controversies. The rapper, who co-founded the disastrous 2017 event alongside convicted fraudster Billy McFarland, appeared on the show Thursday morning and offered an unexpected response when asked about Fyre Fest II. Around the 47-minute mark, Envy casually inquired about the sequel McFarland recently announced. Rather than deflect, Ja leaned into the moment—and then pivoted. With a sly grin, he reminded the room of Envy’s own alleged connection to a real estate scandal involving Cesar Pina.

"I'm glad you brought that up, Mr. Envy," Ja said with mock formality. “Remember when I was here and you asked, ‘Ja, how could you have a partner doing shady stuff?’” Turning to co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Ja delivered the line with comic timing, sparking laughter in the studio. He wasn’t finished. “Now you understand,” he said, locking eyes with Envy. “I told myself, ‘Wait ’til I see this man again.’” Envy chuckled, acknowledging the jab. “He was holding onto that,” Envy admitted. “We’ve run into each other so many times lately.”

Ja Rule & DJ Envy

Still, Ja clarified his point. “It’s possible, right Envy? People do foul things behind your back, man. I swear.” He didn’t sound bitter, just seasoned. It was a measured reflection on lessons learned in the harsh spotlight of public failure. Ja Rule was dismissed from the $100 million class-action lawsuit in 2019. McFarland, meanwhile, served prison time for wire fraud and was ordered to repay $26 million. He was released in 2022 and has since claimed Fyre Fest II will take place in Playa del Carmen, Mexico—a claim quickly refuted by the local government. Reflecting on his post-Fyre approach to business, Ja said he's now hyper-vigilant. “When I vet a situation now, people don’t get mad. They understand,” he explained. “They’re actually grateful I’m this thorough.”