Nelly Announces Massive World Tour Costarring St. Lunatics Fabolous, Ja Rule, & More

BYZachary Horvath547 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Rapper and singer Nelly performs at halftime during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&amp;T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The "Where The Part At" trek doesn't begin until March.

Nelly has a major announcement, and we mean it! The Texas born multi-talent is going to be embarking on a whale of a world tour starting toward the end of March. It's going to be called the Where The Party At Tour and will also co-star multiple guests. Joining him on this trek will be Ja Rule, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and even St. Lunatics (more on that in a second). According to HipHopNMore, this all being orchestrated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Nelly's debut album, Country Grammar. There will be a total of 54 dates, and he will be hitting up countries including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Europe.

The first of those aforementioned countries will kick the world tour off. It will run from March 21 through September 19 and is being put together by Live Nation. Of course, not every special artist will not be able to perform at each country nor date. So, here's a little breakdown of who will be where. In Australia and New Zealand, Nelly will be with St. Lunatics, Chingy, and Jermaine Dupri. Then, when he heads over to Canada, Ja Rule, Chingy, and Dupri will be joining him.

Read More: J Cole Fulfills Fans Wishes By Making Special Edition Of "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Widely Available... Sort Of

Nelly Is Bringing Out All The Stars From The 90s & 2000s

Then, for Europe and the United Kingdom, they will be treated to Eve, Fabolous, and Dupri. Finally, for the United States and Toronto shows, the roster will be Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, and Dupri. Of course, there will be several stops in which the hitmaker will be by himself on stage. Sadly, and interestingly, St. Lunatics are only going to be performing Down Under and in New Zealand.

As we said earlier, we wound expound a little upon the whole St. Lunatics situation. If you remember, it was just a couple of months ago when Nelly's former bandmates were trying to receive $50 million from him. This was going down because Lunatics members were claiming that he failed to give the songwriting credits for several cuts on the album that's being celebrated on this tour. Almost all of them have since backed out of the lawsuit back in November as they claimed to not give their consent. However, Ali is still seeking royalties, so he may not be joining Nelly on this tour. Still though, it's good to see them beginning to reconcile some.

Read More: New Photos At The New Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...