Nelly Announces Massive World Tour Costarring St. Lunatics Fabolous, Ja Rule, & More

The "Where The Part At" trek doesn't begin until March.

Nelly has a major announcement, and we mean it! The Texas born multi-talent is going to be embarking on a whale of a world tour starting toward the end of March. It's going to be called the Where The Party At Tour and will also co-star multiple guests. Joining him on this trek will be Ja Rule, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and even St. Lunatics (more on that in a second). According to HipHopNMore, this all being orchestrated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Nelly's debut album, Country Grammar. There will be a total of 54 dates, and he will be hitting up countries including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Europe.

The first of those aforementioned countries will kick the world tour off. It will run from March 21 through September 19 and is being put together by Live Nation. Of course, not every special artist will not be able to perform at each country nor date. So, here's a little breakdown of who will be where. In Australia and New Zealand, Nelly will be with St. Lunatics, Chingy, and Jermaine Dupri. Then, when he heads over to Canada, Ja Rule, Chingy, and Dupri will be joining him.

Nelly Is Bringing Out All The Stars From The 90s & 2000s

Then, for Europe and the United Kingdom, they will be treated to Eve, Fabolous, and Dupri. Finally, for the United States and Toronto shows, the roster will be Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, and Dupri. Of course, there will be several stops in which the hitmaker will be by himself on stage. Sadly, and interestingly, St. Lunatics are only going to be performing Down Under and in New Zealand.