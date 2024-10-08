Nelly Supported By All But 1 St. Lunatics Member In Legal Dispute

Most of St. Lunatics reportedly don't want anything to do with the lawsuit.

Nelly may be facing a lawsuit from St Lunatics, but according to a new report from TMZ, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud are all against taking legal action. Instead, Ali Jones is the sole member who is serious about going after the Country Grammar artist. The report comes after the group (minus Jones) all reunited for a performance at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday. 

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Nelly's attorney, N. Scott Rosenblum, claims the three other St. Lunatics have all contacted him in an effort to get their names removed from the lawsuit. The filing is in relation to the making of his iconic 2000 album, Country Grammar. It alleged that Nelly never properly credited the group for their work on the effort.

Nelly Performs With St. Lunatics

In this image released on October 6, 2024, Nelly and Chingy perform at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Ali Jones previously explained his issues with Nelly during an interview with VladTV, last year. In doing so, he promised to never perform with the rapper again. “A tiger ain’t never gon’ change his stripes," he said. "I watched it for 20 years and I’m the butt of the joke because it took me 20 years to realize it. I could put a never, ever behind it will I ever hit the stage or do anything with him. He has no real raw good intentions for others. Not for us and we’ve all sat together and searched hard to try to find a time that didn’t benefit him. He got $50 million, I’m happy for him. That’s what he wants. He wants a billion.”

St. Lunatics Reunite At The AMAs

As for the group's AMAs set, they performed a medley of several hit songs including “Air Force Ones,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Tipsy,” “Hot In Herre,” and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly and St. Lunatics on HotNewHipHop.

