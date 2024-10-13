Nelly Fans Express Concern For Him After Alleged Drowsiness During Concert

Are fans just overreacting or is something going on?

Nelly recently reunited with St. Lunatics for a performance at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, but another concert drew discussion for more worrisome reasons. Or at least, that's what many fans assumed. Basically, fans of the St. Louis artist expressed concern online after clips surfaced from a recent show where folks made note of his drowsy eyes, assuming that he's either high or has something else going on. However, just as many fans thought that nothing was really out of the ordinary here, so we can chalk this up to fan speculation and reading pretty deeply into a performance.

If you're curious, check out the comments section of the Instagram post below to see this divisive debate. Elsewhere, though, other Nelly fans focused on this recent St. Lunatics performance, especially given his legal troubles with the group. For those unaware, a lawsuit against him emerged that alleged that he never credited them for their work on the 2000 album Country Grammar. This legal filing came from member Ali Jones, but the rest of the Lunatics (Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud) reportedly want their names removed from the lawsuit.

As such, it looks like there's still a chance for Nelly and St. Lunatics to reach an amicable agreement, and it looks like there's not much bad blood to speak on in this case. Except for Ali Jones. He spoke to DJ Vlad last year about his issues, which may explain why he wasn't present at their recent performance. "A tiger ain’t never gon’ change his stripes," Jones expressed. "I watched it for 20 years and I’m the butt of the joke because it took me 20 years to realize it.