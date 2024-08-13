Nelly Makes Surprise Appearance At MGK Show After His Arrest: Watch

2024 BottleRock Napa Valley
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Nelly performs at 2024 BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)
Even MGK was shocked.

Nelly came through and crushed the building over the weekend. The rapper decided to pull up to the annual MGK Day celebration in Cleveland and treat fans to a medley of his biggest hits. The decision wasn't publicized, but what made Nelly's appearance even more surprising was the legal trouble he's recently been involved in. Nelly was arrested in his native St. Louis on a pre-existing traffic charge. He was subsequently released, and appears to be in high spirits.

Fans were thrilled to see Nelly, but it looked like MGK was the most stoked person at the venue. He posted a video of the rapper's performance and wrote "Nelly just pulled up wtfff" on Instagram. He appeared awestruck while Nelly performed classic hits like "Air Force Ones" and "Grillz." MGK even made reference to the former song on Twitter. "I should’ve worn my all whites and threw in the colored fat laces," he quipped. The show got even better when MGK stopped the music and shared a personal anecdote about Nelly with the crowd.

Nelly And MGK Performed "Air Force Ones" Together

"The first concert I ever went to, you were opening up for Destiny's Child," MGK told Nelly. "And you played 'Rid wit Me' and money came from the ceiling with your face on it. And I was in fifth grade so I picked it up and thought it was real." MGK then praised the St. Louis rapper for the impact he's had on hip-hop. "You don't know what you mean to me in this journey," he added. "It's so inspiring, thank you for coming." Nelly showed love back via social media. "I hit the jackpot with MGK," he wrote on his IG Story. "No arrest, just good vibes."

The caption made light of the circumstances in which Nelly was arrested. The rapper was arrested at a casino when a background check revealed an outstanding traffic arrest warrant. He was subsequently taken into custody and escorted out of the casino. According to the Daily Beast, however, there was a silver lining. The rapper managed to win $30K on the jackpot slots prior to his arrest. It was his attempt to collect his winnings, in fact, that led to the background check in the first place.

