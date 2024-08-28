MGK Bashes Sean Strickland During Podcast And The UFC Star Claps Back

These two do NOT get along.

MGK likes to pick fights. He's been a confrontational artist since day one, and the biggest moment of his career, the Eminem beef, stemmed from this quality. It should come as no surprise, then, that MGK had a lot to say about UFC star Sean Strickland. He went off during when asked about Strickland during a stint on the Impaulsive podcast. He not only claimed that Strickland was too insecure to be himself, but was a bad person behind closed doors. The UFC fighter eventually clapped back.

MGK really had knives out for Sean Strickland. Impaulsive host Logan Paul seemed genuinely surprised by how much the rapper hated the former middleweight champion. "I don't know this guy from a crumb of bread," MGK stated. "Didn't know who he was when I met him. I got hip afterward that he's insanely racist and homophobic and just not my type of guy, so I would have never wanted to shake his hand in the first place." It got more intense from there. He proceeded to address Sean Strickland directly, and told him to "shut the f*ck up." MGK also called him a "f*cking idiot" for good measure.

MGK And Strickland Have Been Beefing Since February

Strickland did not like what he heard (obviously). He took to Twitter a day after the MGK interview dropped, and fired back with a few insults of his own. The UFC star clowned the rapper of having an identity crisis despite being in his mid-30s. "Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body," he asserted. The language and the overall vitriol gets turned up as the tweet goes on. "The the [sic] 'x community of intolerance' yall," Strickland added. "I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this c**t."

Sean Strickland ended his message by telling MGK to "go back to cutting" himself. He also threw in a "f*cking weirdo" for good measure. When someone calls you a "f*cking idiot," a rebuttal seems pretty fair. For context, MGK and Sean Strickland first crossed paths in February. Both celebrities were at the Power Slam event, and their disdain for each was apparently on sight. An altercation between MGK and Strickland broke out. The latter took to Twitter afterwards and claimed that he "almost hit a vampire." It doesn't sound like these two are going to make up anytime soon.