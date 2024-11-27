MGK Claims He's "Isolating" In Desert Before Megan Fox Gives Birth

An unorthodox approach.

MGK and Megan Fox are not a normal couple. They are strange even by celebrity couple standards. From their polarizing joint interviews to MGK's infamous "I am weed" proclamation when they first met, the two have continued to baffle and fascinate the public. Their streak of inexplicable choices was extended on Monday, November 25. MGK took to social media to announce that he was taking drastic measures to finish recording on his upcoming album. Measures made all the more drastic by the fact that Megan Fox is currently pregnant with their child.

MGK hopped on Twitter to inform fans that he will be retreating to the desert. He's not hiding out from his partner or anything, he merely wants to get his head straight and focus on music. "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," the rapper turned rock star explained to his fan base. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time." Perhaps sensing that fans would be confused by the timing, MGK assured them he is ready to assume dad duty when he returns. "Don’t worry," he added. "After all, I'm about to be a dad again!"

MGK Wants To Complete His Album Before Fox Is Due

MGK has been vocal about the impact that fatherhood has had on his life. The rapper told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that it was the birth of his daughter, Casie Baker, that helped him to get sober. "It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you," MGK admitted. "That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

MGK and Megan Fox will be welcoming their first child today after the latter suffered a miscarriage. She opened up about the traumatic experience during a 2023 interview with Good Morning America. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life," Fox noted. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us." MGK dedicated the songs "Don't Let Me Go" and "Last November" to his unborn child.