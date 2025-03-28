Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Welcome Their First Child

On Thursday, Megan Fox gave birth to her first child with rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly. MGK shared the news to his Instagram followers with a short clip of his newborn daughter holding his finger while he held her hand. Their daughter, whose name is not publicly known, is Megan Fox's fourth child and MGK's second. Fox had three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK already has one daughter, whom he cited as part of the reason he decided to go to rehab and get sober.

Earlier this week, Brian Austin Green publicized a DM he received from MGK regarding the birth of their child. In the DM conversation, MGK told Green to stop asking when their child would be born, dubbing him the "feds" as well. He also mocked Green for starring in cereal commercials as a child. The DM also told Green to stop calling TMZ and speaking about him. Clearly, there is very little love lost between these two Megan Fox exes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly chose to break up over Thanksgiving weekend in November. The split came shortly after the pair announced their child was on the way. This was not the first time they broke up. They were previously engaged in January 2022, splitting up the following year before getting back together. After their most recent split, Green went to TMZ to tell MGK to "grow up," adding that he wanted "what's best" for Fox and her baby. Following the breakup, Fox's team told Us Weekly that she was ready to move on from her relationship with MGK.