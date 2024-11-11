Megan Fox Reveals She's Pregnant

Megan and mgk have a hard journey to get to this point, so a major congratulations is in order.

Megan Fox and mgk have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and sometimes it's not always in the best light. Most raelationships in this vein are going to receive some natural criticism from the internet because that's just how things go. But despite all of the rumors, the two seem to be tight knit from the outside looking in. They say going through trauma helps bring people together and that couldn't be truer here. Tragically, the 38-year-old actress and model lost a baby with the 34-year-old singer and rapper. Assuredly, there had to have been some doubt for the four plus year couple that trying for another child. But clearly, they never gave up on their goal to grow their family because Megan Fox has just made a big announcement!

According to TMZ and People, the mother of three (Brian Austin Green) is pregnant with mgk's second baby. The reveal was made on Megan's social media, with the aptly written caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️" The comments were turned off for the IG post, but many of her fan have to be thrilled right now! It's exciting news and was also done in a bold manner. In the first picture, Megan is completely nude with black paint all over her body with her hand on her baby bump. Then, on the next slide is a photo of the positive pregnancy test.

This Is Megan Fox's Fourth & Mgk's Second Child

Rumors surrounding the possibility of the Transformers star expecting a child were fierce for months. Back in July, mgk put out a music video for their "Lonely Road" collaboration. In the visual, his fiancé was rocking a baby bump then and that had everyone feverishly wondering if it was real. Well, things are coming full circle now and it's tremendous to see.