Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up While Expecting 1st Child Together

BYCole Blake235 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American businessman Steve Stoute (left), American actress Megan Fox (center), and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (right) during the first quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly over.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly broken up just weeks after announcing they are expecting a child in March of next year. According to sources for TMZ, Megan found "material" on MGK’s phone that she found upsetting and abruptly ended things. They had been traveling together in Colorado for Thanksgiving as it happened, leading to Kelly bailing on the trip early. TMZ further reports they haven't seen each other since.

Fox and Kelly first began dating back in 2020, shortly after the actress split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. While she shares three children with Green, her upcoming fourth child will be her first with Kelly. Neither Fox nor Kelly have commented publically on the reported split.

Read More: Drake Trolls Kendrick: Disses & Drama In Hip-Hop’s Top Feud

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Attend NBA All-Star Game

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox in attendance during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Megan first announced that she was expecting in November. Shortly afterward, she spoke about her experience with PEOPLE. "With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally," she told the outlet. "I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always." Fox added that her three kids, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, are all excited for another sibling. "The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," she said.

In other news, Kelly recently confirmed that he's restarting work on a new album. "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don’t worry," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added: "After all, im about to be a dad again!"

Read More: Best Comments On HotNewHipHop From The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Saga

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...