Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up While Expecting 1st Child Together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly over.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly broken up just weeks after announcing they are expecting a child in March of next year. According to sources for TMZ, Megan found "material" on MGK’s phone that she found upsetting and abruptly ended things. They had been traveling together in Colorado for Thanksgiving as it happened, leading to Kelly bailing on the trip early. TMZ further reports they haven't seen each other since.

Fox and Kelly first began dating back in 2020, shortly after the actress split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. While she shares three children with Green, her upcoming fourth child will be her first with Kelly. Neither Fox nor Kelly have commented publically on the reported split.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Attend NBA All-Star Game

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox in attendance during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Megan first announced that she was expecting in November. Shortly afterward, she spoke about her experience with PEOPLE. "With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally," she told the outlet. "I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always." Fox added that her three kids, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, are all excited for another sibling. "The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," she said.