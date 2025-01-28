Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Allegedly Aren't On Speaking Terms Despite Baby Coming Soon

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are allegedly still in a rough spot following their recent breakup, according to an alleged report from TMZ. Moreover, the publication claims that they spoke to alleged sources that are close to the situation, who claim that the former couple isn't on speaking terms right now despite Fox being on pace to welcome her baby with Kelly very soon. She's reportedly due in March, but given this alleged distance between her and the artist, they allegedly don't know if he will involve himself in the child's life, or if he'll even be able to if Fox would rather he stay away.

According to TMZ's alleged sources, Megan Fox allegedly propelled this split from Machine Gun Kelly and her loved ones feel like she's gotten out of a cycle as a result. As with everything else in this report, this alleged happiness and freedom on behalf of her and her close circle is just speculative gossip, so take everything with a grain of salt. The publication previously alleged that the couple broke up during a Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after Fox allegedly went through MGK's text messages, presumably with other prospective partners or relating to other material that she did not know about.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox At An NBA Game

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox in attendance during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Whatever really happened between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it became enough for them to call it quits. Elsewhere, though, some more salacious rumors and discussions emerged about their relationship thanks to some confessions from one of MGK's exes, Amia Miley. She claimed that he likes golden showers, and if you don't know what that means, we'll let Urban Dictionary explain that one to you. This was right around when Kelly and Fox's breakup hit the headlines, so the timing couldn't have been more awkward.

Nevertheless, we hope that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can at least put aside their differences for the sake of the baby, even if they don't have to fully reconnect given this allegedly heavy rift. They became quite the controversial couple even within the celebrity sphere for their bizarre antics and statements, and we wonder what this next phase will look like.