Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Allegedly Aren't On Speaking Terms Despite Baby Coming Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly leaves the arena after the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It seems like this is a rough split.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are allegedly still in a rough spot following their recent breakup, according to an alleged report from TMZ. Moreover, the publication claims that they spoke to alleged sources that are close to the situation, who claim that the former couple isn't on speaking terms right now despite Fox being on pace to welcome her baby with Kelly very soon. She's reportedly due in March, but given this alleged distance between her and the artist, they allegedly don't know if he will involve himself in the child's life, or if he'll even be able to if Fox would rather he stay away.

According to TMZ's alleged sources, Megan Fox allegedly propelled this split from Machine Gun Kelly and her loved ones feel like she's gotten out of a cycle as a result. As with everything else in this report, this alleged happiness and freedom on behalf of her and her close circle is just speculative gossip, so take everything with a grain of salt. The publication previously alleged that the couple broke up during a Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after Fox allegedly went through MGK's text messages, presumably with other prospective partners or relating to other material that she did not know about.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Megan Fox's Comments About Wasting Energy On Boys

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox At An NBA Game
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox in attendance during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Whatever really happened between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it became enough for them to call it quits. Elsewhere, though, some more salacious rumors and discussions emerged about their relationship thanks to some confessions from one of MGK's exes, Amia Miley. She claimed that he likes golden showers, and if you don't know what that means, we'll let Urban Dictionary explain that one to you. This was right around when Kelly and Fox's breakup hit the headlines, so the timing couldn't have been more awkward.

Nevertheless, we hope that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can at least put aside their differences for the sake of the baby, even if they don't have to fully reconnect given this allegedly heavy rift. They became quite the controversial couple even within the celebrity sphere for their bizarre antics and statements, and we wonder what this next phase will look like.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Blames White Fans For Stigmatizing White Artists In Hip Hop

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron Relationships Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up While Expecting 1st Child Together 2.4K
NFL: Munich Game-New York Giants at Carolina Panthers Gossip Machine Gun Kelly Has Alleged Fetish Exposed By Adult Film Star Who Dated Him 4.1K
GettyImages-1463366742 Relationships Megan Fox & MGK Are Reportedly On A "Break," Pause Wedding Plans 1.6K
"Taurus" Premiere - 2022 Tribeca Festival Relationships Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are "More Connected Than Ever" After "Healing" Trip To Hawaii 1230