Machine Gun Kelly Has Alleged Fetish Exposed By Adult Film Star Who Dated Him

You're in the hot seat, MGK...

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly broke up with Megan Fox, and as if that wasn't salacious enough for his gossip run this month, now he's allegedly been exposed for his bedroom preferences. Moreover, his ex girlfriend and adult film star Amia Miley claimed on the Inside OnlyFans podcast that he is into golden showers. If you have no idea what we're talking about, let Urban Dictionary be your guide. However, she did not mention MGK by name, instead labeling him as someone who's "about to be the father of Megan Fox's baby." The whole thing came up when Miley answered a question about her "weirdest" moment in bed.

"He drank my pee," Amia Miley alleged concerning her ex, Machine Gun Kelly. "I don’t know what we were doing, but I got to his house and he was like, ‘Go in the shower.’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t need a shower.’ He was like, ‘Just go in the shower now and wait.’ I did and then he held out his hand and was like, ‘Okay, now pee.'" Apparently, they didn't even get intimate afterwards, and Miley admitted that the "BMXXing" artist's urine that she allegedly drank probably tasted "gross" when mixed with the other alcohol she was drinking.

Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Alleges He Has A Golden Shower Kink

"It’s a shame his music career took off," Amia Miley added about Machine Gun Kelly. "Otherwise, I think he’d be perfect for OnlyFan, if he wasn’t so emotionally unstable." She remarked that she "would say" that they dated when asked about their direct status, and she also explained that they went for their first date after he slid into her direct messages. At press time, it seems like the white hip-hop fan hater hasn't addressed this allegation.