Machine Gun Kelly Gets Reflective On Somber Single "BMXXing"

MGK gives us his "Kick, Push."

Machine Gun Kelly has been all over the map stylistically. He went from fast raps to pop rap to pop punk in the span of a single decade. He also battled Eminem, but we know how that went. It's been interesting to see the artist straddle the line between his new and old style on his latest releases. He veered back in the hip-hop lane with the collab EP genre: sadboy, but "BMXXing" is a legitimate attempt to make a rap song that's contemplative and laid back. It's MGK's version of a boom-bap track.

There are tinges of Machine Gun Kelly's pop punk persona in the instrumental. There are guitars laced throughout the beat, and the backing vocals have a melodramatic feel to them. The drums and the lack of singing, however, firmly grounds "BMXXing" in the hip-hop genre. MGK talks about riding bikes as a kid, and struggling to reconcile his dreams with the personal struggles he faced on a daily basis. Things get serious quick, with references to the rapper's mental health and his parents' fractured marriage. It's reminiscent of Lupe Fiaco's "Kick, Push" in concept, even though the approach and sound couldn't be further apart. All things considered, a pretty good effort from Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly Airs Out His Troubled Childhood

Quotable Lyrics:

Wish I was a baller, but instead I'm on a bench

Stuck with memories of dad callin' mom a b*tch

Common sense knows I won't be an athlete

And no girls gonna want me with this acne

Absorbin' negative vibes, I'm attractin'