Trippie Redd & Machine Gun Kelly Clown Producer Who Got Kicked Off Their New EP

Trippie and MGK don't play games.

Alexander Cole
Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly recently came out with a new project called Genre:Sadboy. This new EP didn't get the best reviews, however, fans of these two artists definitely appreciated it. Overall, the project was marred by a bit of a controversy that took place a week before the EP's release. Of course, we are talking about the producer @kaixan2k who went out of their way to roast the fact that they were going to be placed on the project.

“The way I just learned I have a beat placement in this morning and I know it’s bout to be the worst song I’ve ever heard," the producer explained. Subsequently, Trippie Redd had the song removed from the record. Eventually, the producer claimed to have already been paid, while also alleging that MGK is a "Pedo." It was all very bizarre, and on Complex's show Goat Talk, the two got to discuss what went down. As Trippie explained on the program, his response to the producer was his “GOAT Clapback.”

Trippie Redd & MGK Speak Out

Furthermore, Machine Gun Kelly weighed in all of this, saying “Unfortunately, this will be the biggest moment that you ever had in your life, you piece of shit." Needless to say, neither Trippie nor MGK are huge fans of the producer and their actions leading up to the release of the project. At this point, the producer will have to work hard to get some industry connections in light of this situation. As for Trippie and MGK, they are doing their thing, regardless of who might be hating.

Let us know what you think of the beef between Trippie Redd, MGK, and the producer, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the producer was in the right to stand their ground? Or was it a horrible move for them? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

