MGK & Trippie Redd Wallow In Their Sorrows On New EP "Genre : Sadboy"

Trippie Redd and mgk are two legends in the Ohio rap scene. Both artists have taken on multiple genres across their careers from pop punk to emo rap, and much more. They have been close collaborators as well, so it makes sense why these two are bringing us a full body of work. Considered an EP, genre : sadboy sees Trippie Redd and mgk give us 10 cuts of ranging across those aforementioned genres.

According to Genius, this has been in the making for a couple of years. In fact, 2021 was the first time that this idea was brought up. Trippie did an interview with Bleu Magazine, expressing how hype he was to rep Ohio on the now-released genre : sadboy. "Me and mgk are working on an album actually on some Ohio s***. I want to get Kid Cudi on it, too. That’s my boy, I love him. We came up with a name that plays off of Ohio. And it’s gon’ be a mix of rock and hip-hop music. That’s our album together… It would be Ohio’d out."

Listen To Genre : Sadboy By MGK & Trippie Redd

Three years later the project is here. The duo gave us the lead and only single "lost boys" on March 26. Some fans were not too excited about this release, saying how mgk is too old to be making tracks like this. A good deal of the EP delves into pretty surface-level topics about drugs, addiction, relationships and the standard tropes of emo and punk. JID is the lone feature, making an uncredited cameo on "who do i call." Unfortunately, this tape is pretty standard, but it is cool that mgk and Trippie made this happen.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, genre : sadboy, by mgk and Trippie Redd? Is this each rapper's best project of their careers, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the stronger performances on the record? Do you think they should drop another project together in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding mgk and Trippie Redd. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

genre : sadboy Tracklist:

lost boys beauty time travel struggles suddenly half dead hiding in the hills no more who do i call (feat. JID) summer's gone

